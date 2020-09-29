Kurt Busch Says Theres' a '50-50' Chance He'll Retire from NASCAR After 2021

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

NASCAR legend Kurt Busch is considering calling it a career.

After winning his first race of the 2020 season Sunday, the 42-year-old said there's a chance his years on the track are coming to an end, per CBS Sports' Matt Mayer.

"I've been at this game a long time," he said. "Been out there 21 years, and my wife is a great supporter of mine, and she loves the racing. But it's been a bunch of years out on the road and out on the circuit. And we'll see what 2022 brings us when we get there."

On a Zoom call with reporters after grabbing his 32nd win in Sunday's race to advance to the Round of 8 in the Cup Series playoffs, the 2004 Cup Series champion joked about finding a "rocking chair" as his five-year-old nephew Brexton won his first race in the same weekend.

"I honestly had a feeling on the plane ride out here [Sunday], with his win, it was like, you know, my job is almost done here," he said. "I'm starting to become that old guy. Got to find the rocking chair because Brexton is taking over. But not so fast. It's great to be back in Victory Lane."

Busch's win Saturday was his first at his home track, Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He grabbed the lead when Jimmie Johnson got a flat tire, and he took advantage of a pit stop under caution and two restarts.

After a strong start to the season with 12 top-10 finishes during the first 20 outings, Busch had finished in the top 10 of just three of last nine races and hadn't placed in the top five since July.