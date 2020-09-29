Georgetown Football Player Dijon Williams Arrested on Murder Charge

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Georgetown football player Dijon Williams was arrested in Georgia and charged with murder Monday.

Williams was wanted in Washington, D.C., on the murder of Nurudeen Thomas, who was shot and killed July 21.

"Georgetown University became aware of charges against Dijon Williams this evening," the university said in a statement. "While we are working to learn more information, we will cooperate fully with any investigation and we stand prepared to offer resources to members of our community who may be affected by this news. At this time, there are no indications that the alleged crime took place near the University."

Williams, a senior wide receiver, has appeared in 15 games during his career at Georgetown. University policy dictates Williams is suspended from all team activities, and he will be subject to an investigation from student affairs as well.

Georgetown postponed all fall sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.