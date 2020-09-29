Shams Charania Signs Multiyear Contract with Stadium; Will Have Expanded Role

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

In addition to his role with The Athletic, NBA reporter Shams Charania will continue his work with multiplatform sports network Stadium.

Stadium announced on Tuesday Charania had signed a new multiyear contract that will include an expanded role with the network.

Charania issued a statement in the network's announcement: "Since the day I arrived, the teams at Stadium and Sinclair have demonstrated to me an incredible amount of passion, creativity and professionalism. After talking at length about our future together, the decision to stay was an easy one to make and I'm thrilled to be able to continue to call Stadium my home."

Charania's pending free agency this summer became a talking point in media circles, but the 26-year-old quieted any speculation about his future. He told Adam Caparell of Complex on Aug. 31 that he was also staying with The Athletic.

"I'm thrilled to be staying and look forward to continue growing with a company that is still so hungry and motivated," Charania said.

Charania rose to prominence in January 2014 when he was deemed "the best young reporter in business" by Adrian Wojnarowski after breaking the story that Luol Deng was being traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Athletic and Stadium originally hired Charania in August 2018. Stadium was launched in August 2017 with headquarters in Chicago.