Nike Off-White Rubber Dunk: Raffle List, Release Date and Photos

Nike Off-White Rubber Dunk Release Information

Date: Thursday, Oct. 1

Time: 10 a.m. ET

Where: SNKRS App/Nike.com

Raffles:

Thursday's upcoming release of the Off-White Rubber Dunks means many potential buyers will probably be taking a tablespoon full of Ls this week.

Off-White's collabs with Nike have consistently flown off the SNKRS shelves in mere seconds, and Dunks have re-entered the spotlight as one of the most popular shoes on the market. The Rubbers will come in three colorways, Green Strike, University Gold and University Blue—all of which will be immediately headed to reseller markets at a steep markup.

"Highlighting the Air is part of the early logic of the collaboration. The shoe is about incorporating past ideas in a new era—designing with purpose and cultural relevance to come up with something new," designer Virgil Abloh said, per GQ's Zak Maoui.

Here is a look at the three colorways:

Some resellers have already gotten their hands on pairs, it appears, with sales going for around $500 at StockX.

In other words: Buyers will need to have some fast-twitch muscles and luck to score a pair and not pay the cost of a PS5.

The appeal of the kicks is pretty obvious, even without the Off-White branding. The University Blues, in particular, stand out among the cleanest Dunk releases this year.