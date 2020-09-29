Earl Thomas' Visit with Texans Reportedly Postponed 'For the Time Being'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Earl Thomas' visit with the Houston Texans has been postponed "for the time being," according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Field Yates of ESPN reported Monday the Texans were planning to bring in the veteran safety for a workout, and ESPN's Adam Schefter added that a deal "is more likely than not" this week.

The Texans face some uncertainty ahead of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The NFL announced Tuesday that three Tennessee Titans players and five Titans staffers have tested positive for COVID-19. The Vikings, who played the Titans in Week 3, are closing their team facilities temporarily and suspending all in-person activity.

The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson reported the Texans are "maintaining normal operations and game preparations," so it seems unlikely the delay in Thomas' visit to Houston is related to that situation.

According to ESPN's Sarah Barshop, Thomas would take over for Eric Murray at strong safety if he joined the Texans. Murray signed a three-year, $18 million deal with Houston in the offseason, but his arrival has done little to help the secondary.

The Texans are allowing the third-fewest passing yards (199.3) but sit 29th in opponent passer rating (112.2). Football Outsiders ranks Houston 19th in pass defense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average).

Thomas is a seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, but he carries a level of risk given the circumstances behind his departure from the Baltimore Ravens in August. He got into a fight with then-teammate Chuck Clark during practice and failed to show up on time or at all for multiple team meetings, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.