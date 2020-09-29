Tom Brady Congratulates Lightning on Stanley Cup Title, Upcoming Parade

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady offered his congratulations to the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

In addition to his congratulatory message, Brady tweeted a joke regarding a socially distanced parade to celebrate the achievement:

On Monday night, the Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final to clinch the series. Forwards Brayden Point and Blake Coleman scored, while Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves to secure the shutout.

Defenseman Victor Hedman, who finished with 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points, as well as a plus-13 rating in 25 playoff games, was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the playoffs.

The Stanley Cup triumph was the second in franchise history for the Lightning and the first since they won in 2004.

While a traditional parade isn't possible because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lightning are still planning to give their fans the closest thing they can to a regular championship parade.

The team announced Tuesday that it will hold two celebratory events Wednesday. The first is a boat parade beginning at 5 p.m. ET that fans are encouraged to attend provided they wear masks and practice social distancing.

The second is a championship celebration at the Bucs' Raymond James Stadium starting at 7:30 p.m. A select number of fans will be allowed to attend that event and will be sat in socially distant pods.

Brady knows more about championship parades than just about any other athlete, as he led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles during his 20-year tenure with the organization.

Given the circumstances, however, the Bolts' Stanley Cup parade and celebration will be unlike anything Brady was ever part of during his time with the Pats.