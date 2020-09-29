Bettor Won $36K on Wager After Patrick Mahomes' Rushing TD vs. Ravens

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the first player to find the end zone in Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens, and his three-yard touchdown run in the first quarter netted more than $36,000 for one lucky bettor.

The bettor placed $1,163 on Mahomes scoring the game's first TD and filmed the reaction to the Super Bowl LIV MVP's score:

While the payout may seem extraordinarily high for the sport's gold standard under center, a "first score" wager only covers the player who actually crosses the goal line. A Mahomes touchdown pass wouldn't have paid out.

In addition, Mahomes had recorded just four rushing touchdowns (and no receiving scores on trick plays) across his first 33 regular-season appearances before Monday night.

Add in the high-powered nature of the Ravens' offensive attack led by reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the prospect of the Chiefs' QB running for the first TD was actually a relative long shot.

That's why the odds were so long, but it turned to gold for anybody who bet him to score first.