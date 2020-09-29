Bettor Won $36K on Wager After Patrick Mahomes' Rushing TD vs. Ravens

Bettor Won $36K on Wager After Patrick Mahomes' Rushing TD vs. RavensSeptember 29, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the first player to find the end zone in Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens, and his three-yard touchdown run in the first quarter netted more than $36,000 for one lucky bettor.
The bettor placed $1,163 on Mahomes scoring the game's first TD and filmed the reaction to the Super Bowl LIV MVP's score:
While the payout may seem extraordinarily high for the sport's gold standard under center, a "first score" wager only covers the player who actually crosses the goal line. A Mahomes touchdown pass wouldn't have paid out.
In addition, Mahomes had recorded just four rushing touchdowns (and no receiving scores on trick plays) across his first 33 regular-season appearances before Monday night.
Add in the high-powered nature of the Ravens' offensive attack led by reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the prospect of the Chiefs' QB running for the first TD was actually a relative long shot.
That's why the odds were so long, but it turned to gold for anybody who bet him to score first.