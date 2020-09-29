Delonte West Reportedly Checks into Rehab After Assistance from Mavs' Mark Cuban

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Former NBA guard Delonte West has reportedly checked into rehab.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, West checked into a Florida rehab facility after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reunited him with his mother on Monday:

Cuban told ESPN's Tim MacMahon that he picked up West at a gas station Monday and, as McMahon writes, "is attempting to help the homeless former NBA player get his life back on track."

TMZ Sports reported West's family and friends have been "trying desperately" to get West to go to rehab, and Cuban offered to help pay for his treatment.

After a photo of West appearing to ask for money surfaced online last week, TMZ noted that Jameer Nelson, who played with West at Saint Joseph's; Doc Rivers, his former head coach with the Boston Celtics; and the NBA Players Association have been offering to help the 37-year-old.

West was a first-round draft pick by the Celtics in 2004. He played eight seasons in the NBA from 2004-12 with the Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks.