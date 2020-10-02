The Fatal Flaws That Could Destroy MLB Playoff Teams' World Series Runs

0 of 10

The nature of the Major League Baseball postseason is such that a team doesn't necessarily need to be without flaws to win the World Series.

Still, it surely doesn't help if a team is flawed.

This applies to all the clubs still standing in the 2020 playoff field to some degree or another, so we thought we'd pinpoint each team's most alarming red flag. These largely concern cold or generally inept offenses, though other teams' biggest problems are on the mound or in the field.

We'll begin with the teams that had the worst regular-season records and make our way to those that had the best.