Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Calls Out QB's NFL Top 100 Ranking

Patrick Mahomes apparently may not have been counting touchdowns during Monday's 34-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

The cameras captured the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback counting to four on his fingers during the game, which is how many touchdowns he accounted for in the first half. However, fiancee Brittany Matthews provided another explanation:

Mahomes, rather shockingly, came in at No. 4 on the annual NFL Top 100 list that NFL Network broadcasts every summer. No. 1 just so happened to be his Monday counterpart, reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson.

It certainly didn't look like Jackson was the better player.

Mahomes threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns while adding another score on the ground, far outplaying Jackson, who threw for a mere 97 yards and couldn't keep up in the quarterback battle.

Mahomes found Anthony Sherman on an underhanded shovel pass, offensive lineman Eric Fisher on a trick play to all but put it away in the fourth quarter, and Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman for scores in the second quarter.

It was a brilliant performance and perhaps a reminder that he is actually the best player in the league.