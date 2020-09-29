6 Notable Former MLS Players Plying Their Trade in Europe

0 of 6

Andreas Gebert/Associated Press

The volume of Major League Soccer players moving across the Atlantic Ocean has risen in recent years.

The majority of the focus when talking about outgoing transfers is rightfully on the American and Canadian products who have made their ways to the top European leagues.

But MLS has also served as a stepping stone for young South American and European players to reach the next level of their careers.

There are obvious success stories, like Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich and Tyler Adams at RB Leipzig, but there are also some players who have carved out roles in mid-tier European leagues.

There have been other Americans and Canadians that have thrived overseas, but the likes of Christian Pulisic, Jonathan David and others did not step foot in MLS. Others, like Weston McKennie and Chris Richards came out of the FC Dallas academy, but neither player recorded a regular-season minute for the club.