NBA Rumors: Rounding Up Latest Buzz on 2020 Free Agents and Team Draft Plans

The Denver Nuggets might have come up just short against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference finals, but Jerami Grant likely boosted his individual stock.

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic had taken the "bubble" by storm early on in the playoffs, helping lead the Nuggets to improbable comeback victories against the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers.

However, Grant did his best to seize the spotlight in the final few games of the series.

The former Syracuse product scored at least 20 points in two of the last three games, including a 26-point performance during Denver's only win in Game 3 of the series. He displayed tremendous athleticism and versatility, stepping out to the perimeter and running the floor in transition.

Indeed, Grant was a guy who wore multiple hats for the Nuggets throughout the season. Now, it seems the 26-year-old will test his worth in free agency.

Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported Grant is "expected" to opt out of his player option for the 2020-21 season, thereby making him a free agent. While Singer noted Grant ultimately hopes to remain in Denver, the Nuggets may not be able to afford him.

The option is for just over $9.3 million, per Spotrac. However, Singer reported sources believe Grant could make anywhere from "$14 million to $16 million annually over several years."

Denver has some cap flexibility, considering both Paul Millsap and Mason Plumlee are also entering the open market. But the Nuggets have already inked Murray and Jokic to lucrative deals, and their future cap burden would only grow larger with a long-term deal for Grant.

Then again, Grant is a guy who can play both forward spots and space the floor with his shooting while also having the length and athleticism to guard multiple positions.

Ultimately, the Nuggets might have to determine whether Millsap and Plumlee would both be willing to re-sign at a cheaper rate, as well as Michael Porter Jr.'s role moving forward.

Regardless, Grant will be hoping his strong performance in Orlando translates to a nice contract.

Timberwolves Prefer Ball to Edwards?

When the Minnesota Timberwolves won the draft lottery, it seemed likely they would eventually end up selecting Anthony Edwards out of Georgia.

After all, Minnesota's current roster lacks an explosive wing, a role Edwards would seem to fit quite well given his skill set.

However, it seems the Timberwolves are dealing with some uncertainties in terms of their direction.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report reported Minnesota is feeling the heat to hit on this pick after last year's first-rounder, Jarrett Culver, struggled in his rookie campaign.

Wasserman added the Timberwolves are hoping to trade down so as to take some pressure off and acquire assets. But if Minnesota does make the pick, Wasserman reported it is more likely to take LaMelo Ball than Edwards.

Ball would make for an interesting fit in Minnesota, considering the Timberwolves traded for D'Angelo Russell last year.

Russell can play a combo guard, but he needs the ball in his hands to be a playmaker, and Ball—who shot just 25 percent from beyond the arc for the Illawarra Hawks of the NBL—is not well-suited as a floor-spacer. Not to mention, the duo would prompt questions as a defensive backcourt.

Still, Ball's size and shiftiness could make for an interesting pick-and-roll tandem with Karl-Anthony Towns, and Russell at least showed glimpses of being an off-ball threat in Golden State.

The Timberwolves might try their best to trade down, but they might bank on Ball's upside over a "fit" such as Edwards.

Question About Edwards' Drive

The Timberwolves are reportedly not the only team not sold on Edwards as the top prospect.

Wasserman reported scouts and executives are concerned with Edwards' makeup and determination to win, citing his lack of success at the collegiate level.

Edwards averaged 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in his first and only season at Georgia, but he also shot just 29.4 percent from beyond the arc on 7.7 attempts per game. The Bulldogs struggled to stay relevant in the SEC, finishing 13th out of 14 teams.

Wasserman reported the Golden State Warriors will almost certainly pass on Edwards, which (in light of these concerns) should not come as a surprise given the Dubs offense prioritizes ball movement, cutting, screening and attention to detail.

The Atlanta native is an explosive athlete, and he could have upside as a second or third scoring option for any number of teams. But even if he can score and rebound, Wasserman reported teams are skeptical Edwards will be a winning player in the pros.

It will be interesting to see whether Edwards can sway teams in individual interviews, or if his stock will continue to fall.

