Preakness 2020: Horses, Favorites and Contenders for This Year's Field

In a typical year, the Preakness Stakes would be run on the third Saturday in May, after the Kentucky Derby (typically run on the first Saturday in May) and before the Belmont Stakes (usually wrapping up the Triple Crown on the third Saturday following the Preakness.

But 2020 is not a typical year, and as a result, this year's Triple Crown schedule has been turned on its head.

The Belmont Stakes, rather than being the third jewel of the Triple Crown, were run first this year, with the Kentucky Derby following and the 145th running of the Preakness Stakes scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 3, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

At least the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes were kept back-to-back, as spectators and bettors alike are used to seeing which standout horses from the Derby return to take another shot at glory in the Preakness Stakes.

This year, however, a handful of the horses that ran in the Kentucky Derby won't be running in the Preakness Stakes, meaning that the new infusion of three-year-old Thoroughbred horses will make things interesting.

Let's take a look at the results of Monday's post draw and the latest odds, via the Preakness Stakes. Then, we'll break down each of the 11 horses in the field and their chances of winning "The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans."

2020 Preakness Post Position Draw and Odds

1. Excession (30-1)

2. Mr. Big News (12-1)

3. Art Collector (5-2)

4. Swiss Skydiver (6-1)

5. Thousand Words (6-1)

6. Jesus' Team (30-1)

7. Ny Traffic (15-1)

8. Max Player (15-1)

9. Authentic (9-5)

10. Pneumatic (20-1)

11. LiveYourBeastLife (30-1)

Preakness 2020 Contenders and Favorites

Looking at the Preakness Stakes odds as of Monday, it's not surprising that Kentucky Derby winner Authentic is the odds-on favorite to win the Triple Crown's second jewel.

Authentic, who has only lost once in six starts, didn't run in the Belmont Stakes, but the colt, trained by Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, made a statement at the Kentucky Derby, stealing a win favored for Tiz the Law.

When all was said and done, Authentic ran the seventh-fastest Kentucky Derby in history, at 2:00.61 for ​1¼ miles. The 1 3/16 miles Preakness Stakes (or 9.5 furlongs compared to the Kentucky Derby's 10 furlongs) could see lightning-fast Authentic approach another speed record.

At 5-2, Vegas also likes Art Collector on Saturday. The bay colt was the second betting choice after Tiz the Law ahead of the Kentucky Derby, but an injury during a workout sidelined him in The Run for the Roses. Art Collector won the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on July 11.

You won't see Belmont Stakes winner and Kentucky Derby first choice Tiz the Law run in the Preakness Stakes. He is preparing for the Breeders' Cup Classic in Lexington on Nov. 7.

If you watched the Kentucky Derby, you'll also recognize the names Mr. Big News (third), Max Player (fifth) and Ny Traffic (eighth), who came in third, fifth and eighth, respectively, in that race.

As for horses who aren't coming off the Kentucky Derby, Thousand Words was scratched from the Kentucky Derby after he reared up in the paddock but will run Saturday. He is also trained by Baffert, who is looking for a record eighth Preakness win.

Meanwhile, Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen enters three horses, Max Player, Pneumatic and Excession, as he looks for his third Preakness win. Pneumatic finished fourth in the Belmont Stakes.

Filly Swiss Skydiver is making her second start against colts, and looks to become the first filly since 2009 to win the Preakness. The others: Rachel Alexandra (2009), Nellie Morse (1924), Rhine Maiden (1915), Whimsical (1906) and Flocarline (1903).

Liveyourbeastlife and Jesus' Team, who finished second and third, respectively, in the Jim Dandy (G2) at Saratoga, have 30-1 odds.