Report: Chiefs' Andrew Wylie Hospitalized with Illness; Will Miss Game vs Ravens

Perry Knotts/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs right guard Andrew Wylie will miss Monday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Nate Taylor of The Athletic reported Wylie was hospitalized as the result of a stomach illness. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Wylie was believed to have appendicitis. However, tests for appendicitis came back negative, according to Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star.

Wylie is "doing well and on the mend," per Teope.

Wylie made 21 starts though his first two years and was on the field for Kansas City's first two wins to open the 2020 NFL season.

The 26-year-old was a late addition to the Chiefs' list of Week 3 inactives.

The Kansas City Star's Herbie Teope reported he arrived at M&T Bank Stadium "feeling sick" before being transported to a local hospital. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero followed up to add there's "no concern this is COVID-related."

The Chiefs have Yasir Durant penciled in as the backup right guard on their unofficial depth chart, but that may not provide much insight as to how head coach Andy Reid will replace Wylie. Durant is an undrafted free agent, so he'd have his hands full against a Ravens defensive line that includes Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Derek Wolfe.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Mike Remmers is a more natural tackle, but his experience makes him a more sensible option to slot in on the interior of the line.