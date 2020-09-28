Texans Players Reportedly Test Negative for COVID-19 After False Positives

Justin Berl/Associated Press

The Houston Texans reportedly had more than the Pittsburgh Steelers to worry about leading up to Sunday's game at Heinz Field.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the AFC South team "dealt with a batch of false positive COVID-19 tests for multiple players" prior to what turned into a 28-21 loss. The players were then required to take retests, which were all negative.

That meant nobody was forced to sit out of the game.

COVID-19 was under the spotlight in Week 3 after the Atlanta Falcons announced they placed starting cornerback A.J. Terrell on the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Terrell became the first NFL player to miss an actual game because of COVID-19, although it didn't stop the contest from happening.

There was some concern in August during training camp, as 77 COVID-19 tests from 11 different teams needed to be re-run by a testing lab in New Jersey. They all returned negative.

As for Sunday's contest between the Steelers and Texans, Houston struggled to notch key defensive stops throughout. Ben Roethlisberger went 23-of-36 for 237 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions, while James Conner ran for 109 yards and a score.

Conner's go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter put Pittsburgh ahead for good.