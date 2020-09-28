The Rock Comments on Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso Match at WWE Clash of Champions

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

While he didn't see it, The Rock had words of praise for Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's match in the main event of Clash of Champions on Sunday night.

Reigns shared a picture on Instagram in which he was standing triumphant and included the caption, "Levels. #TribalChief."

The Rock responded to the post: "Same game, different levels. Same hell, different devils. Heard you two tore the house down."

Reigns and Uso might be cousins, but the champion, Reigns, didn't let that cloud his purpose.

He kicked out of a top-rope splash by Uso and delivered an inadvertent—perhaps intentional—low blow while doing so. That turned the tables on the match as Reigns began beating Uso down and demanding to be called the "Tribal Chief" of their family.

Things got so bad that Jimmy Uso walked down to the ring and threw in the towel for his brother.

Reigns and Uso delivered an incredible story, one that will have carried added importance for The Rock given his connection to the Anoa'i family.