LaMelo Ball Says He Disagrees with LaVar That Warriors Aren't a Good Fit

Despite reservations from his father, LaVar Ball, about the Golden State Warriors, LaMelo Ball believes he would fit well with the team currently holding the No. 2 draft pick.

"My old man, he's his own man. He has his opinions, I have mine," Ball said of his father's comments, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "Like I said, I feel like I can play on any team. Anywhere's a great fit."

LaVar had previously said the Warriors wouldn't be a good fit for his son because he would have to sit behind Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

"That's the part I don't like about Golden State," he said on the Say Less with Kaz podcast in June (via Josh Schrock of NBC Sports). "They got Klay and the other guys, and now you want to put Melo in that mix to say you got to follow these guys. Melo ain't no follower. He don't need to do what they do, let them do they thing."

Even though the Warriors could return to contention quickly with several All-Stars on the roster, LaVar doesn't want to see his son on the bench.

"Don't be like Melo got to wait his turn and wait for two or three years to go by and learn from the veterans," he added.

The Warriors will certainly consider drafting LaMelo, who is rated as one of the top players in the class alongside Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman, Obi Toppin and others. Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle recently noted he is an option for Golden State, even with his overbearing father in the picture.

"It's not hard to see the appeal. LaMelo does things that no one else in this draft class can do," Letourneau wrote. "And as far as the concerns about LaVar, I think a lot of front offices understand that there's always going to be noise these days. It's just a matter of how you handle it."

Meanwhile, he might not even last that long with Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman reporting Monday the Minnesota Timberwolves are leaning toward taking Ball at No. 1 overall if the team does not trade the pick.