Preakness 2020 Horses: Entry List, Vegas Odds and Dark-Horse Favorites

Legendary horse trainer Bob Baffert enters the Preakness Stakes with the sixth opportunity in his career to win the Kentucky Derby and Preakness with the same horse.

Kentucky Derby champion Authentic is listed as the favorite for Saturday's completion of the Triple Crown circuit at Pimlico Race Course.

Authentic is one of four three-year-old horses in the field with odds of 10-1 or lower to cross the finish line in first place.

There is a much larger group posted above 10-1, which opens the possibility for a dark-horse contender to make a push for first and earn a large payout for those who wager on him.

Not many of the long shots carry winning experience, but the ones that have earned high finishes could strum up a surprise result.

Preakness Stakes Entry List and Odds

Dark-Horse Favorites

Mr. Big News (12-1)

Mr. Big News has a knack for overachieving the odds assigned to him.

At the Kentucky Derby, Mr. Big News ended up in third place after having one of the highest prices on the odds chart.

The horse trained by W. Bret Calhoun proved at the Oaklawn Stakes that he is capable of surprising the field with an outright victory.

In the April race, Mr. Big News won in a field that had Belmont Stakes competitor Farmington Road and the Baffert-trained Thousand Words, who is one of the horses with low odds for the Preakness.

Although Mr. Big News is at a cheaper price than he was for the Kentucky Derby, he could still be worth a wager at 12-1 with his recent form.

Mr. Big News may also benefit from running on the inside, where four of the top five horses in the 2019 Preakness started the race. War of Will won the competition from the inside starting spot last year.

Pneumatic (20-1)

The ultimate Preakness dark-horse contenders reside in the two outside starting positions.

Pneumatic likely has a better chance to make a push toward the front than Liveyourbeastlife from posts 10 and 11.

Pneumatic took fourth at the Belmont Stakes behind Tiz the Law, Dr Post and Max Player, which gives him an edge in Triple Crown experience.

After the Belmont, Pneumatic took first at an August race at Monmouth Park that included Preakness participant Jesus' Team.

In fact, Pneumatic has two victories in his last four starts, and the placings in the other two events were in the top four.

If you feel like he is too much of a dark-horse to win outright, Pneumatic could be a good option for trifecta and superfecta bets that pick the top three and top four finishers.

Statistics obtained from HorseRacingNation.com.