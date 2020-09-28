Preakness Odds 2020: Updated Lines and Favorites After Post Positions Draw

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Kentucky Derby winner Authentic is favored to win the historic 2020 Preakness Stakes after taking the ninth position in Monday's post positions draw.

Authentic took the lead early on in the Kentucky Derby and never gave it up as jockey John Velazquez, who will ride him in the Preakness, earned his third Derby victory.

After winning Belmont and finishing second to Authentic at the Kentucky Derby, Tiz the Law will not be racing in Baltimore in order to prepare for the Breeders' Cup Classic, where he will be joined by the winner of the Preakness on Nov. 7.

"We really want to go into the Breeders' Cup with a fresh, happy horse," Tiz the Law's owner, Jack Norton, said last week (h/t Baltimore Sun).

Both Art Collector (3) and Thousand Words (5) will be making their return to the track next week after being scratched from the Kentucky Derby, where they were poised to challenge for the top spot. Art Collector suffered a minor foot injury (h/t Kentucky Sports Radio), and Thousand Words, who had four first-place finishes dating back to October, was a last-minute loss when he flipped and hit his head while exiting the paddock 20 minutes before post time.

In a unique year with no Triple Crown winner—or fans at the track—when the Preakness runs on Saturday, here's what to expect from some of the top contenders.

Odds and Post Positions

1. Excession (30-1)

2. Mr. Big News (12-1)

3. Art Collector (5-2)

4. Swiss Skydiver (6-1)

5. Thousand Words (6-1)

6. Jesus' Team (30-1)

7. NY Traffic (15-1)

8. Max Player (15-1)

9. Authentic (9-5)

10. Pneumatic (20-1)

11. LiveYourBeastLife (30-1)

Authentic

With the best odds at 9-5, Authentic has only been beaten once in six starts. With a win, legendary trainer Bob Baffert would take his eighth victory at Preakness. In his final outing ahead of Saturday, he posted a 47.60 half-mile at Churchill Downs.

"He's such an amazing horse," jockey Martin Garcia said following the work (h/t Paulick Report). "He worked awesome. I've worked a lot of nice horses for trainer Bob Baffert in California and this horse is just as special. He's doing amazing for the Preakness."

Art Collector

Art Collector resumed training at the start of September after his injury at the Kentucky Derby, and trainers said he will be ready for the Preakness. The second favorite in the morning lines, he should challenge Authentic with his speed and logistic ability with Brian Hernandez Jr. on board.