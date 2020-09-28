Video: Tyreek Hill Says He'd Lose a Race to Lamar Jackson, 'He's a GOAT'

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

We know the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson is fast for a quarterback, but can he outrun one of the fastest players in the NFL?

Well, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill told TMZ Sports that Jackson would probably beat him in a race:

"I done retired from racing, man. So he'll probably get me right now," he said.

Known as "Cheetah," Hill is one of the league's fastest players. He reached 23.24 miles per hour on a kickoff return in 2016, the fastest mark since at least that year when tracking began, per Next Gen Stats.

Still, the four-time Pro Bowler continued to praise Jackson ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup.

"Lamar, he's a GOAT. He's a dog, man," Hill said. "Obviously he's dangerous with the ball in his hands. For him to be that fast and for him to make people miss like the way he does is just crazy."

Jackson won MVP last season after leading the NFL in touchdown passes (36) while setting a new quarterback rushing record with 1,206 yards.