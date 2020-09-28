NBA Rumors: Rounding Up Buzz on Jerami Grant, Mike D'Antoni and More

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Jerami Grant was, without a doubt, the breakout star in the Western Conference Finals.

The Denver Nuggets lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in that series Saturday night after a playoff run filled with high drama. That wasn't the ideal outcome for the up-and-coming team, but they played tough and proved that they can develop into top contenders. Furthermore, Jerami Grant's star-making performance in the last two games of the series will be a talking point over the offseason.

Although Grant wants to return to the Nuggets, his future in Denver will be up in the air. A report from the Denver Post's Mike Singer suggests that he plans to exercise his player option and opt-out of his contract.

The Nuggets forward stands to make $9.3 million if he finishes out his deal, but a league source told Singer, "Grant could command anywhere from $14 million to $16 million annually over several years."

After his performances against both the Clippers and the Lakers, Grant should be a part of Denver's plans, but he could become a valuable free agent if he opts out of his contract.

In other news, it appears that Mike D'Antoni is a shoo-in to be the next Philadelphia 76ers head coach.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey: "Sources have said that D'Antoni met with ownership during the first round of interviews. The Sixers deny that ownership has had any involvement. However, sources have also said that Brand has met with D'Antoni and former candidate Billy Donovan, who withdrew from consideration Monday to accept the Bulls job."

Pompey's report seems like such a sure thing that Clippers assistant coach Tyronn Lue is no longer a top candidate for the position. After Brett Brown's exit in August, Lue's name was attached to the job because of mutual interest in Philadelphia. However, D'Antoni seems to be the organization's ideal choice ahead of Lue's interview Tuesday.

With the former Houston Rockets coach on board, sources told Pompey: "Embiid is happy that he'll face the basket instead of posting up in D'Antoni's proposed five-out system. D'Antoni's plan is to move Tobias Harris back to power forward. The Sixers will also make trades if he's hired."