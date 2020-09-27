LaMelo Ball Headlines NBA Draft Combine Participants; Edwards, More Won't Attend

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

NBA teams will reportedly have an opportunity to evaluate LaMelo Ball in person during the NBA draft combine.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium shared a list of participants joining Ball. Notably absent is potential No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards, as well as the highly regarded James Wiseman and Obi Toppin:

That is plenty of talent that NBA evaluators will miss out on during the annual event, but they did enough in their collegiate careers to merit consideration in the top five.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.