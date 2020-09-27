    LaMelo Ball Headlines NBA Draft Combine Participants; Edwards, More Won't Attend

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2020

    FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, LaMelo Ball of the Illawarra Hawks warms up before their game against the Sydney Kings in the Australian Basketball League in Sydney. LaMelo Ballâ€™s bid to be a club owner in Australia hasn't worked out. The American is expected to be a top pick in the upcoming NBA draft later this year.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
    Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

    NBA teams will reportedly have an opportunity to evaluate LaMelo Ball in person during the NBA draft combine.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium shared a list of participants joining Ball. Notably absent is potential No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards, as well as the highly regarded James Wiseman and Obi Toppin:

    That is plenty of talent that NBA evaluators will miss out on during the annual event, but they did enough in their collegiate careers to merit consideration in the top five.

                

