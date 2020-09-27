Juan Soto Becomes Youngest Player in MLB History to Win NL Batting Title

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Juan Soto is 21 years old and has already won a World Series title and emerged as one of the brightest young stars in the game.

So why wouldn't he become the youngest player in history to win the National League batting title?

How's this for a third season? Soto hit .351 with 13 homers, 37 RBI, 39 runs and six stolen bases in 48 games. Translated to a full 162-game season, Soto was on pace for 43 dingers, 124 RBI, 131 runs and 20 stolen bases. This dude is a superstar. Had he not missed 12 games, he may have been the NL MVP, though that distinction will likely go to Mookie Betts, Fernando Tatis Jr. or Freddie Freeman.

But again, he's only 21. Go have yourself a few beers, Juan—you've earned it.