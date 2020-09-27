Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Nikki Cross Ruled Out for WWE Clash of Champions

Credit: WWE.com

WWE announced Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler and Nikki Cross won't wrestle at Clash of Champions on Sunday night after failing to receive the necessary medical clearance.

As a result, the promotion removed the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match from the card. Bayley will need another challenger for the SmackDown women's title as well.

The specific circumstances surrounding their situations remain unclear. Jax teased that Baszler is pregnant, but the former NXT women's champion shared a photo of the ring gear she planned to wear for Clash of Champions:

She also made light of Jax's post:

This comes after Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer (via Sai Mohan of Wrestling Inc) reported WWE was dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak among members of the NXT roster and that the effects may have impacted the Raw and SmackDown rosters as well.

WWE said in a statement that those who tested positive will quarantine for 14 days and others were placed into quarantine based on "extensive contact tracing."

The promotion indicated it will provide more information about the WWE women's tag title picture Monday night on Raw, which seemingly hints that a big change could be in store regarding the current champions.