Jan Blachowicz Calls out Jon Jones After UFC 253 Win vs. Dominick Reyes

Eric Jamison/Associated Press

Jan Blachowicz won the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship Saturday night. Now he has his eyes set on the man who used to hold the belt.

Blachowicz called out Jon Jones in his post-match interview following his TKO win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 253.

"Jon Jones, where are you? Don't be a quitter. I'm here, this is how we do it in Poland. I'm waiting for you," Blachowicz said.

Jones defeated Reyes at UFC 247 in February but vacated the championship last month after being unable to come to terms on a contract for his next bout. The light heavyweight legend teased a return on Twitter following Blachowicz's victory.

"Would you guys be annoyed if I went back and grabbed my belt real quick?" Jones tweeted.

Blachowicz has won his last four fights to reach the pinnacle of his sport at age 37. He's one of the few light heavyweight stars who has never stood toe-to-toe with Jones.