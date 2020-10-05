RIDE 4 Review: Gameplay Videos, Features, Modes and Impressions

Milestone

RIDE 4, the latest effort from developer Milestone, promises bigger changes to the series than perhaps at any other point.

In fact, the latest installment in the dedicated simulation motorbike series is notably rebuilt from the first bootup. Graphical systems have been overhauled, and so has gameplay, both in general and to accommodate innovative talking points like a dynamic weather system.

Add in what is supposedly an overhauled carer mode and it seems clear one of the best motorbike series on the market isn't content to rest on its laurels as it manages the leap to the next generation of home consoles.

But similar to a hyped racer, the noise doesn't matter much if the execution isn't right on the track.

Gameplay

RIDE 4 hits on one of the complaints from RIDE 3 well—it's quite a bit more accessible to new players thanks to a laundry list of customizable difficulty options.

That's not to say it's easy and new players aren't going to find much of an onboarding process, meaning a likely lengthy trip to the practice courses to figure things out.

But as a whole? RIDE's solid gameplay remains. This year's game promises higher quality replications of bikes and tracks via laser and drone scanning, paired with other technologies used in past games. And it has a noticeable impact on gameplay.

Those dramatic overhauls to the tracks and the majority of the bikes in the game means it does a better job this year of making bikes in the same class feel different from a handling standpoint. Because of that, it's more enjoyable than in past years to experiment with a variety of different bikes in differing situations to find one that works the best for an individual—and that's all before diving into the deep tuning menus.

Generally speaking, things feel tighter this year. The previous entry in the series had issues with sporadic handling. Wrecks around bends would feel almost random at times, despite an overall strong performance by Unreal Engine 4. Consistency is better, though it's just as unforgiving if a player goofs a break point or leans too far—the rewind option remains a blessing.

The above comes with a catch, though. As part of the effort to be more accessible to all types of players, RIDE 4 includes three different physics settings. The first two, Simplified and Advanced, still feel a little floatier than they should compared to the last (and supposedly most difficult), Realistic. That could be an eye-of-the-beholder type thing, but the feeling of gliding on ice can happen at times on the first two settings.

The game doesn't hold back in making things more complicated for even seasoned players, too. And for what is presumably a large portion of those players, that's a good thing.

Take the new day/night cycle and randomized weather patterns. It could start raining in the middle of a race, which changes how the track feels and requires a mixup in player strategy when it comes to other factors.

One example is tire wear, which is influenced by player styles, track conditions—via weather and time of day—and more. These strategic hurdles to overcome besides the general racing itself are most apparent in the endurance mode of varying lengths. Players will have to juggle tires and fuel management through smooth interactive pit stops that deepen immersion and the challenge itself, never mind the sense of accomplishment when pulling off a win.

A type of machine learning dubbed A.N.N.A. (Artificial Neural Network Agent) is again a big talking point for a Milestone release. And while there are instances of a computer-controlled opponent just barrelling into another or even the player, it does feel like opponents are smarter this year and adapt better on the fly. There's also a sense of randomness to it, which is realistic because it's meant to reflect the real thing, where anything can happen at any moment.

The level of customization on the gameplay front alone is a boon for the series, and if one of the physics settings isn't fully meshing with a player, another might. More importantly, the strong strides in the pick-up-and-play department could mean a bigger playerbase, which means a healthier online scene for one of the better-feeling racing simulations on the market.

Graphics and Presentation

RIDE 4 has gone overboard this year—in a good way.

It's a little staggering at times to see the detail upgrades. The pre-release chatter about overhauled graphics isn't just a talking point for the back of the box. The 3D scans of bikes give each a layer of detail normally only seen in a game like Gran Turismo.

Call it a love letter to the sport itself. The game isn't going to blow anyone away with its character models or even consistently distract with some of the non-track-related items going on in the background during a race. But the tracks are varied and recieve a nice shakeup as the weather patterns change.

While the bikes look better than ever, like past entries in the series, it's the sense of speed that really sells the whole experience. As the numbers climb, the controller vibration feedback gets more intense, the world starts to blur and the understanding that the smallest wrong tweak could send the rider flying realistically thanks to a good physics engine is sweaty-palm inducing.

But again, the real focus is the vehicles themselves. And cockpit mode is a true highlight of the experience. The 3D scans aren't seemingly limited to bike bodies, but they also include the controls themselves. In cockpit mode, dials and meters react in real-time to reflect on-track happenings in superb detail. Little details, like the accuracy of what's displaying in the side mirrors, are borderline distracting.

Coupled with the already superb sense of speed, if not danger, it's understandable if casual and hardcore players alike merely decide to stick in cockpit mode after trying it out.

To top it all off, lighting looks better across the board. Shadows don't seem as texturized in the past, and reflections from sunlight or otherwise splay well without bordering on distracting.

Sound design has had a notable overhaul, too, with different classes of engines setting themselves apart and dominating the audio portion of races. It's a testament to the entire presentation package that it's not a major talking point, yet it's altered in a strong manner regardless to improve the experience.

Features

It's a bold move for any sports game to declare it has a new career mode. With that comes big expectations, especially given some of the sporting juggernauts that have done in-depth cinematic experiences so well over the years.

As opposed to last year's pretty standard gameplay loop, players start by choosing a region and participating in some local events, then regional and beyond. The prior game in the series had big problems in this area, with things just feeling barebones.

That's mitigated a little bit here by working through the different leagues and eventually giving the player choices to make along the way. But besides that lone choice, it's pretty standard stuff. Players unlock bikes along the way and get to tackle the wide assortment of tracks around the globe in varying weather conditions. But there aren't major cinematic moments or broadcast-style items to speak of, so players shouldn't go in expecting something like an NBA 2K My Career mode.

RIDE 4 does do some interesting things with a system of manufacturer loyalty called affinity—collaborate with certain brands often enough, level up the relationship and eventually earn some exclusive rewards.

Which brings us to an expected point: Customization is again a big emphasis. Last year's strong customization suite is here, and also joining the fray are new editors for helmets and suits. It's a good step in the right direction and lets players express themselves more, so it's hard to complain about, though the number of options for layers and fonts on suits can be intimidating.

But that's likely a good thing given the functionality included to let players browse online offerings from other players. The online suite isn't as strong in other areas, though, with players being limited to creating or joining a private lobby or browsing lobbies. It's a little limited, especially in comparison to other Milestone games that make esports viable.

Still, a massive bikes and tracks list and the major overhauls to visuals and gameplay makes it a little easier to overlook a limited feature set.

Conclusion

RIDE 4 still isn't going to be for everyone—but the efforts to smooth the onboarding process out a bit and make things more accessible are praiseworthy.

There's still work to be done in this area, as all the assists in the world won't totally solve the issue without in-depth tutorials. But those seeking out the most realistic two-wheeled simulation out there don't need to look much further.

Now one of the best-looking racing games out there visually after an overhaul, the gameplay changes under the hood make this the best entry in the series to date, too, which is encouraging heading into the next generation.