Report: Bears vs. Falcons to Be Played After AJ Terrell Placed on COVID-19 List

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Sunday's game between the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears will go forward as scheduled despite A.J. Terrell being placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported all Falcons players and staff tested negative for COVID, clearing the pathway to the game going ahead as scheduled. Terrell became the first player to be placed on the COVID list during the regular season after being flagged in a test Friday.

The NFL has been testing players daily since they arrived to training camp and have all players wearing a tracker at team facilities for contact tracing. The Falcons went through contact-tracing protocols Saturday after Terrell's test was flagged.

Under terms of the NFL's agreement with players, the league is not allowed to disclose whether Terrell tested positive.

The rookie first-round pick was a starter for each of his first two NFL games, recording 11 tackles. Pro Football Focus gave him a 63.4 rating for his performance in those contests.

Darqueze Dennard will move into the starting lineup with Terrell out of the lineup.