WWE Clash of Champions 2020: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Clash of Champions is the one night of the year when WWE guarantees that every single championship will be defended, even though that also tends to happen at big events like SummerSlam and WrestleMania.

Being a B-level event gives the Clash the advantage of not having unreasonable expectations, which could allow it to be one of the best shows of the year. Let's take a look at everything you need to know about this year's Clash of Champions.

Venue: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Start Time: 6 p.m. ET (kickoff), 7 p.m. ET (main show)

How to Watch: WWE Network and select PPV providers

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Clash of Champions Card

Here is the lineup for Sunday's show, according to WWE.com:

Asuka vs. Zelina Vega (SmackDown Women's Championship)

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton (WWE Championship)

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Universal Championship)

Bayley vs. Nikki Cross (Raw Women's Championship)

The Riott Squad vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (Women's Tag Team Championships)

Cesaro and Nakamura vs. Lucha House Party (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn (Intercontinental Championship)

The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza (Raw Tag Team Championships)

Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews (United States Championship)

PPV Live Stream

The one-hour kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, Fite TV, YouTube and WWE Network.

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching Clash of Champions on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 4

Roku

Xbox One

One Android devices with the WWE app

app iOS devices with the WWE app

devices with the app WWE .com

.com Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs

Smart TVs TiVo

Supported browsers

Other Clash of Champions Thoughts

If you had said Reigns vs. Uso would be the most engaging storyline a month ago, most people would have laughed at you. The fact that this program has become so good is a testament to the abilities of The Big Dog, Uso and Paul Heyman.

The only other story that comes close to being as interesting is the one with Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt. She is clearly under The Fiend's influence, and it is going to be interesting to see what directions WWE takes her character in.

One of the few bouts with a stipulation is the IC title ladder match. Hardy, Styles and Zayn are three veterans who have competed in this kind of contest many times in their careers, so they could end up stealing the show Sunday.

The rest of the card is made up of rematches and predictable outcomes. One of the few new challengers is Vega. After spending the majority of her WWE career as a manager, fans will finally get to see what she is capable of against someone as skilled as Asuka.

The Clash is one of those sleeper cards that could produce on the best events of 2020, but it's up to WWE to book the right finishes and make sure all of the major storylines are addressed in a satisfying way.