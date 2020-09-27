6 Fights We Need to See After UFC 253

0 of 7

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

UFC 253 was touted as one of the best cards of 2020 thus far, and it certainly lived up to those expectations.

In the evening’s main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya picked up an effortless-looking TKO win over a man many considered his toughest foe yet in Brazilian knockout artist Paulo Costa.

In the co-headliner, a new light heavyweight champion was crowned, as Poland’s Jan Blachowicz assumed the throne left vacant by Jon Jones with an upset knockout win over Dominick Reyes.

Elsewhere on the card, we saw statement-making wins from ranked talents like Brandon Royval and Ketlen Vieira, and many other fighters looking to establish themselves as contenders.

So what’s next for the stars of this dynamite event?

Well, here are the six fights we'd like to see when the dust has settled.