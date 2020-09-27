NBA Playoff Schedule 2020: Odds, TV Coverage and Live Stream for Finals

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

The Denver Nuggets went on to a 17-7 run to cut the lead to the three at the end of the third quarter Saturday, but it wasn't enough to secure the win. Jerami Grant and Nikola Jokic put up 20 points apiece but Lebron James was too much in the fourth quarter, finishing the game with 38 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Meanwhile, we are a maximum of two games away from crowning the 2020 Eastern Conference champions.

2020 NBA Conference Finals Schedule and Broadcast Info

Eastern Conference: No. 3 Boston Celtics vs. No. 5 Miami Heat

Game 1: Heat 117, Celtics 114 (OT)

Game 2: Heat 106, Celtics 101

Game 3: Celtics 117, Heat 106

Game 4: Heat 112, Celtics 109

Game 5: Celtics 121, Heat 108

Game 6: Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 7: TBD on ESPN*

*If necessary.

Western Conference: No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 3 Denver Nuggets

Game 1: Lakers 126, Nuggets 114

Game 2: Lakers 105, Nuggets 103

Game 3: Nuggets 114, Lakers 106

Game 4: Lakers 114, Nuggets 108

Game 5: Lakers 117, Nuggets 107

Conference Finals Odds

Eastern Conference

Miami Heat: -205 (wager $205 to win $100)

Boston Celtics: +164 (wager $100 to win $164)

Odds via FanDuel.

Series Prediction

Celtics vs. Heat

With the Lakers awaiting in the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat have two more chances to become the Eastern Conference champions. Most of the games in their series have been close, but the Heat look like the more cohesive team.

On the other hand, Gordon Hayward could be an X-factor on Sunday after returning to action in Game 5. Hayward only scored 10 points Friday night, but his presence alone could give the Celtics a lift. Meanwhile, the pressure is on Jayson Tatum to deliver another big performance to keep Boston's season alive.

The Heat will probably look to close out the series while they have the chance, though. It would be a mistake to let the Celtics get confidence, and Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra understands that as someone who has won two championships. Boston has more depth, but this is Miami's series to lose.

Prediction: Heat win in six games.