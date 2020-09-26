Marc Staal, 2021 2nd-Round Draft Pick Traded to Red Wings from Rangers

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Detroit Red Wings announced that they have acquired defenseman Marc Staal and a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft from the New York Rangers in exchange for future considerations.

The Rangers also confirmed the move and wished the 13-year veteran a fond farewell:

"Marc Staal has been an exemplary hockey player, teammate, and person from the moment he joined the New York Rangers organization," Rangers President and Alternate Governor John Davidson said in a statement.

"A consummate professional, Marc's perseverance and dedication to the game made him such an integral part of our organization. Marc, his wife Lindsay, and his children Anna, Emily, and Jack will always be a part of the Rangers family, and we wish them all the best going forward."

Brett Cyrgalis, formerly of the New York Post, also offered kind words:

The 33-year-old and former Rangers' alternate captain has played his entire 13-year career with the Rangers, who took him with the 12th overall pick in the 2005 NHL draft.

The two-time All-Star has amassed 43 goals, 145 assists and a plus-46 in 892 regular-season games. He's also blocked 1,162 shots alongside 1,308 hits.

Staal finished with two goals, nine assists and a plus-five in 52 games last season.

Staal has struggled in recent years and especially so last year, with Micah Blake McCurdy and JFresh Hockey explaining further:

Per Chris Johnston of Hockey Night in Canada, the move saves New York a total of $5.7 million in cap space. Frank Seravalli of TSN explained the move's impact more from the Rangers' perspective:

The Rangers went to the playoffs 10 times during Staal's tenure, making the Eastern Conference Finals three times and reaching the Stanley Cup Final once in 2014, when they lost to the Los Angeles Kings in five games.