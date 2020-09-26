Browns' Ronnie Harrison Helps Stranded Driver with Blown Tire on Ohio Highway

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison played the good Samaritan role on Thursday after spotting and helping a stranded motorist whose tire had blown out on Interstate 80, per Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland.

"I saw a bunch of cars start to slow down and get over and I kept looking," Harrison said.

"As I got closer, I'd seen where a tire had come off the car and was rolling beside the car."

The motorist, Michael Cutlip, also spoke with News 5 Cleveland.

"I had a tire that just exploded," Cutlip said. "It went rolling, separated from the wheel and went rolling off of the car, down over the side of the road."

Cutlip pulled over to the side of the highway, and Harrison drove up and offered help.

"I asked him if he had a jack. He didn't have one, so I had one in the back of my truck so I grabbed it and helped him, lifted it up, changed the tire for him, helped him out real quick and made sure he was OK," Harrison said.

"I just wanted to make sure he was cool."

Cutlip was very appreciative of Harrison's assistance.

"I really appreciate what he did, it was amazing what he did," Cutlip said. "I'm so thankful that he was there at that time."

Harrison also sent this tweet after Justice dropped the story on Twitter:

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded the 23-year-old Harrison to the Browns on Sept. 3.

Harrison, a former Alabama star, played two seasons for the Jags after Jacksonville took him 93rd overall in the 2018 NFL draft.

He amassed 103 tackles, 12 pass breakups, three sacks and three interceptions in 28 games (22 starts).

Harrison has largely played on special teams since arriving in Cleveland and had two tackles in the Browns' 35-30 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 17.

He's expected to get more playing time on defense as he acclimates to his new team, with defensive coordinator Joe Woods telling reporters that "he loves football" and "practices with his hair on fire."