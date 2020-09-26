Florida's Kyle Trask Ties Joe Burrow's Record 6 TD Passes in an SEC Opener

Florida's Kyle Trask Ties Joe Burrow's Record 6 TD Passes in an SEC OpenerSeptember 26, 2020
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask threw six touchdown passes in a 51-35 win over Ole Miss on Saturday, and he set or tied numerous records along the way.
For starters, he tied ex-LSU quarterback, Heisman Trophy winner and current Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow for the most touchdown passes ever in an SEC conference opener, per ESPN Stats & Info:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Kyle Trask threw for a career-high 6 Pass TD today to tie Joe Burrow for the most Pass TD in an SEC conference opener. 4 of those went to TE Kyle Pitts, which ties the Florida record for Rec TD in a game (Ike Hillard in 1995 and Jack Jackson in 1994) https://t.co/OFtiyqxjqJ
Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy compared Trask and Burrow's efforts:
Per Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel, Trask's six touchdown passes were also the most by a Gator quarterback since Chris Leak against South Carolina in 2004.
Trask also threw four touchdown passes in the first half, and that tied some records as well, per ESPN Stats & Info:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Kyle Trask is already up to 4 Pass TD today, his most ever in a half and tied for his career high for a game (at South Carolina last season). Trask is the 1st Florida QB to throw 4 pass TD in the 1st half vs an SEC opponent since Will Grier in 2015, also vs Ole Miss. https://t.co/ArP6gGDj9O
In addition, tight end Kyle Pitts had himself a day, catching eight of nine passes for 170 yards and four touchdowns. He tied the school record for receiving scores on Saturday.
The No. 5 Gators will now host South Carolina on Saturday at noon ET.