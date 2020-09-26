Florida's Kyle Trask Ties Joe Burrow's Record 6 TD Passes in an SEC Opener

Thomas Graning/Associated Press

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask threw six touchdown passes in a 51-35 win over Ole Miss on Saturday, and he set or tied numerous records along the way.

For starters, he tied ex-LSU quarterback, Heisman Trophy winner and current Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow for the most touchdown passes ever in an SEC conference opener, per ESPN Stats & Info:

Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy compared Trask and Burrow's efforts:

Per Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel, Trask's six touchdown passes were also the most by a Gator quarterback since Chris Leak against South Carolina in 2004.

Trask also threw four touchdown passes in the first half, and that tied some records as well, per ESPN Stats & Info:

In addition, tight end Kyle Pitts had himself a day, catching eight of nine passes for 170 yards and four touchdowns. He tied the school record for receiving scores on Saturday.

The No. 5 Gators will now host South Carolina on Saturday at noon ET.