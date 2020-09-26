    Florida DB Shawn Davis Jr. Rips 'BS Call' on Twitter After Ejection vs. Ole Miss

    Florida mascot Albert E. Gator is shown during the second half of the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament between Florida and East Tennessee State, Thursday, March 16, 2017 in Orlando, Fla. Florida defeated ETSU 80-65.
    Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

    Florida Gators safety Shawn Davis Jr. was ejected in the first quarter of the team's 51-35 win over Ole Miss on Saturday after he was flagged for targeting

    Officials felt Davis hit Dontario Drummond helmet-to-helmet contact, but the senior defensive back made clear on Twitter he disagreed the call:

    Despite his protestations, Davis clearly hit a defenseless receiver with his helmet, and arguably late as well. It was avoidable contact, and he deserved his ejection based on the current rules of college football. 

    Davis will be available for next week's game against South Carolina. 