Grading Every 1st-Round Rookie in the NFL

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Although he has yet to register his first NFL win, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow is impressing with his play and poise through three games.

While playing under consistent duress last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Burrow was still able to help the Bengals secure a tie to move to 0-2-1. He finished 31-of-44 for 312 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions, but the Bengals struggled to protect him, allowing eight sacks.

Burrow has now thrown for over 800 yards, has six total touchdowns and has thrown only one interception. That one interception came late in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but Burrow bounced back to lead the Bengals on a two-minute drill that should have at least resulted in a game-tying drive. Instead, a shanked field goal gave the Bengals a loss to start the 2020 season.

Unfortunately for Burrow, pass protection is a major issue for the Bengals. He has already been sacked 14 times this year, and the offensive line isn't going to fix itself overnight. Burrow deserves a tremendous amount of credit for how well he's playing despite the constant pressure.

For fans hoping to continue a rebuild, the Bengals are off to an ideal start. No wins through three games, but a lot of promising play from their new quarterback, means good draft picks next year and a few free-agent moves could make this a much more dangerous team in 2021.

Burrow won't want to hear that, though, as he continues to do whatever he can to get a win in the NFL.

Grade: A-