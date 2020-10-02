Grading Every 1st-Round Rookie in the NFL

Grading Every 1st-Round Rookie in the NFLOctober 2, 2020
The 2020 NFL season is now in full swing, and a number of first-round picks have made an immediate impact on their new teams.
However, others are struggling to even get onto the field.
Grading rookies through three weeks isn't an indication of how the rest of their seasons or careers will pan out. But it's a great way to evaluate how they've done so far compared to the expectations they had after being selected back in April.
With that in mind, let's take a look at the progress reports for all 32 first-round picks based on their production and level of play compared to where they were drafted.
1. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Benglas
Although he has yet to register his first NFL win, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow is impressing with his play and poise through three games.
While playing under consistent duress last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Burrow was still able to help the Bengals secure a tie to move to 0-2-1. He finished 31-of-44 for 312 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions, but the Bengals struggled to protect him, allowing eight sacks.
Burrow has now thrown for over 800 yards, has six total touchdowns and has thrown only one interception. That one interception came late in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but Burrow bounced back to lead the Bengals on a two-minute drill that should have at least resulted in a game-tying drive. Instead, a shanked field goal gave the Bengals a loss to start the 2020 season.
Unfortunately for Burrow, pass protection is a major issue for the Bengals. He has already been sacked 14 times this year, and the offensive line isn't going to fix itself overnight. Burrow deserves a tremendous amount of credit for how well he's playing despite the constant pressure.
For fans hoping to continue a rebuild, the Bengals are off to an ideal start. No wins through three games, but a lot of promising play from their new quarterback, means good draft picks next year and a few free-agent moves could make this a much more dangerous team in 2021.
Burrow won't want to hear that, though, as he continues to do whatever he can to get a win in the NFL.
Grade: A-
2. Chase Young, Edge, Washington Football Team
As the first defensive player taken in the 2020 NFL draft, expectations couldn't have been higher for Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young heading into his rookie season.
Although he exited the Week 3 contest against the Cleveland Browns early because of a groin injury, he's still quickly making a name for himself in the NFL.
Despite no preseason to acclimate to the pro level, Young immediately came out and made an impact for Washington's defense. He picked up 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in the team's first two games to go with six tackles, two quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.
Although Washington likely isn't a playoff contender this season, Young is a great example of what the future might hold. With Young on defense and dynamic wide receiver Terry McLaurin making plays on offense, Washington has promising young players to build around moving forward.
Young will need to build on these early-season performances, but Washington couldn't have asked for much more from him early on.
Grade: A
3. Jeff Okudah, CB, Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions have lofty expectations for rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah. While he hasn't gotten off to the hottest start, last week's win over the Arizona Cardinals was a reminder of why the Lions selected him with the No. 3 overall pick.
After missing the Lions' Week 1 loss against the Chicago Bears, Okudah was thrown into the fire in his NFL debut against the Green Bay Packers. Making a rookie to line up against star receiver Davante Adams is asking for trouble, as Okudah learned the hard way.
The Lions defense fared far better against the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday, though. Not only did they force three turnovers and get the win, but Okudah snagged his first career interception.
While some of the on-field play hasn't looked pretty, the stats say otherwise. Okudah has been targeted 17 times this season, allowing 13 receptions for 208 yards and an interception.
Although he's already faced some tough assignments, Okudah is holding his own so far.
Grade: B
4. Andrew Thomas, OT, New York Giants
Growing pains are to expected for rookies, but when a team takes you in the top five of the draft, you'd better be ready to contribute right away.
Fortunately for the New York Giants, offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is holding his own as best he can considering the competition he's been facing so far.
Thomas already has been forced to go against the likes of T.J. Watt, Bud Dupree and Khalil Mack, which is no easy task for a rookie. Although it would be understandable for him to struggle with those matchups, the No. 4 overall pick has been surprisingly solid.
That isn't to say that Thomas has played a perfect game at this point. He's still given up some pressure from the blind side, but those mistakes and pressures could happen less frequently as he gets comfortable with his assignments and faces some easier matchups.
He doesn't look like a Pro Bowler yet, but Thomas is already getting some much-needed experience trying to block some of the league's best pass-rushers.
Grade: B-
5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
We are still eagerly awaiting the NFL debut of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. But as long as the Ryan Fitzpatrick show is in full effect, it might be a while before we finally get to see the rookie QB.
Although he suffered a season-ending hip injury in his final season at Alabama, the Dolphins took a chance on Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick. While signs suggest that Tagovailoa is getting healthy enough to play, Fitzpatrick is making it hard for the coaching staff to switch QBs right now.
After a three-interception game in the loss to New England in Week 1, Fitzpatrick has played at a high level over the past two weeks. He's completed 73.1 percent of his passes during that span for 488 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.
The Dolphins shouldn't rush Tagovalia out there, and as long as Fitzpatrick is slinging it, fans likely won't be yelling too loudly for the rookie to take over.
Grade: N/A
6. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
Although the Los Angeles Chargers took quarterback Justin Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick, they had no plans to rush him into their starting lineup.
However, things don't always go according to plan in the NFL.
Herbert made his regular-season debut in Week 2 when Tyrod Taylor suffered a punctured lung moments before kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs. He fared surprisingly well for someone with minimal preparation, leading the Chargers into overtime while completing 22-of-33 passes for 311 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Herbert didn't get off to the best start Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, as he was strip-sacked on the team's second drive. However, he bounced back well and finished the game completing 35 of 49 passes for 330 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Taylor has yet to be ruled out for Week 4, but it's difficult to imagine the Chargers benching Herbert considering how well he's played so far. He's shaken off some tough plays and put his team in position to win both games, which bodes well for both his and the Chargers' future.
Grade: A-
7. Derrick Brown, DT, Carolina Panthers
As one of the most disruptive defensive linemen in college football at Auburn, Derrick Brown was an exciting prospect entering the 2020 draft. The Carolina Panthers needed some new pieces as they rebuild under new head coach Matt Rhule, so Brown was a natural fit to take over a spot in the middle of the defense.
Brown was named a starter right away, but the Panthers struggled to contain their first two opponents, the Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Week 2 was particularly difficult for Brown, who had two costly penalties in the loss to Tampa Bay. One was an unnecessary roughness penalty on third down that led to a touchdown, and the other was an illegal hands to the face call.
Despite Brown's early struggles, Rhule praised his "elite effort" and said "he's playing the way we want to play." That motivation seemed to help Brown, who racked up three tackles for loss Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers as the Panthers defense held them to only 16 points.
That kind of bounce-back game is the kind of momentum Brown needed to start being a disruptive playmaker. As he gets more comfortable with his defensive role, he could become a real matchup nightmare for opponents.
Grade: B+
8. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Arizona Cardinals
Heading into the draft, former Clemson star Isaiah Simmons was considered to be the most versatile defender in the entire class. Unfortunately, he hasn't gotten to show off much of that versatility yet.
The Cardinals don't seem sure how to use Simmons. He has yet to play more than 29 percent of the defensive snaps in a single game, and he has only five combined tackles.
Although Simmons has yet to make much of an impact in Arizona, there's still plenty of time for that to change. The Cardinals are currently dealing with so many injuries in their secondary that they're considering having Simmons play some safety in Week 4.
Top-10 picks are typically expected to make an immediate impact for their teams. Although Simmons hasn't yet, expect the Cardinals to continue trying to figure out where he fits the best.
Grade: D
9. C.J. Henderson, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jalen Ramsey's departure left a big hole in the Jacksonville Jaguars secondary, but rookie cornerback C.J. Henderson looks like he's on his way toward becoming the team's top defensive back.
In Henderson's NFL debut against the Indianapolis Colts, he finished with five tackles, three pass breakups and an interception. The former Florida corner used his size and length to his advantage, and made some physical plays throughout the Jaguars' shocking 27-20 win.
Since that debut, Henderson has cooled off a bit. His Week 3 performance against the Miami Dolphins was particularly concerning, as Ryan Fitzpatrick made a point to target him multiple times.
Cornerback is one of the hardest positions to make the jump from college to the NFL due to the improved athleticism and more technical route running from receivers. That makes what Henderson has been able to do so far more impressive, even if he's still struggling with consistency.
Replacing Ramsey won't be easy, but Henderson's current trajectory bodes well for the Jaguars.
Grade: B+
10. Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Cleveland Browns
This year's offensive tackle class featured a lot of talented players, and No. 10 overall pick Jedrick Wills Jr. is already establishing himself as a formidable blocker for the Cleveland Browns.
Coming out of Alabama, Wills was expected to be a long-term replacement at left tackle that the Browns have been searching for since Joe Thomas retired. He's gone through some ups and downs, but he's been dominant from a physical perspective.
Week 3 was the perfect example of the highs and lows from Wills. He was penalized twice for false starts in the win over the Washington Football Team, but he also paved the way for a Nick Chubb rushing touchdown with a pancake block that opened up a huge rushing lane.
He'll need to cut down on his mental mistakes, but as far as his play is concerned, Wills already looks like a legitimate NFL left tackle.
Grade: A-
11. Mekhi Becton, OT, New York Jets
There wasn't a larger player in the 2020 draft than offensive tackle Mekhi Becton. The New York Jets took the 6'7", 364-pounder hoping he will be a franchise left tackle for the next decade.
Although the Jets offense has been nothing short of disastrous this season, Becton has been one of the few bright spots on that side of the ball. His massive frame and aggressive demeanor has allowed him to handle his assignments, and he's picking up on the offensive scheme quickly. Some of his pancake blocks have already started to find their way onto Twitter.
Becton left Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts with a shoulder injury, but he appears to have dodged a long-term issue.
Even if the Jets continue to struggle this year, Becton already looks the part of an NFL offensive tackle.
Grade: A
12. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
In true Raiders fashion, the franchise took a speedy wide receiver with the No. 12 overall pick in this year's draft. Unfortunately, they've yet to really see what Henry Ruggs III can do because of injuries.
Ruggs caught three passes for 55 yards, including a 45-yard bomb, in the Raiders' Week 1 victory over the Carolina Panthers. However, he suffered a knee injury during that game, and the combination of that and a hamstring injury sidelined him this past week against the New England Patriots.
The Raiders have needed a vertical threat for quarterback Derek Carr to go along with a promising running game led by Josh Jacobs. Receivers such as Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow have taken on a larger role in Ruggs' absence.
The Raiders can only hope Ruggs gets back on the field soon and that injuries don't derail his rookie season.
Grade: C-
13. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Of all the rookies taken in the first round, perhaps none had as much pressure going into their first season as Tristan Wirfs. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle was asked to start right away to protect arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history, Tom Brady.
Wirfs received a lot of positive reviews at Buccaneers training camp, including from offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and fellow offensive lineman Alex Cappa. That has carried over to the regular season, where the Iowa product has been an anchor on Tampa Bay's offensive line.
Even with a tough Week 1 matchup against New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, Wirfs did a good job of holding his own. He has yet to allow a sack and has been called for only one penalty so far, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Buccaneers offense looks stacked with Brady under center and wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin making plays. Wirfs is having a big impact as a blocker, which should make the jobs of Tampa Bay's playmakers that much easier.
Grade: A
14. Javon Kinlaw, DT, San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers received a first-round pick in exchange for trading All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts. They used that pick to take Buckner's replacement, former South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.
Unfortunately, Kinlaw hasn't been able to come in and make an immediate impact like fans were hoping. The rookie defensive lineman admitted that he had a poor training camp, and he started the season as a backup behind Solomon Thomas.
Despite the sluggish start to his NFL career, Kinlaw has still shown some flashes when out on the field. His athleticism and size has allowed him to generate some push at the line of scrimmage, even if the box score isn't indicating his impact.
Still, considering that Buckner is continuing to play at a high level with Indianapolis, 49ers fans are likely hoping the first-round pick can start to turn it up a notch.
Grade: C
15. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos were hoping to make some noise this season with a promising young quarterback and a plethora of skill-position weapons. Unfortunately, they're now 0-3 and dealing with a ton of injuries, all while waiting for a breakout game from rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy.
Starting quarterback Drew Lock will miss a few games because of a shoulder injury, so Jeudy can be forgiven for not having a true breakout game yet. Through three games, he's caught 13 passes for 173 yards, but he has yet to find the end zone.
Jeudy will still be a focal point in Denver's offense, especially with No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton going down with a torn ACL during the same game Lock in which was injured. The fact that he's already been targeted 24 times bodes well for his production moving forward.
But considering the elusiveness and sharp route running he displayed at Alabama, Broncos fans were likely hoping for a bit more of an explosive start to Jeudy's NFL career.
Grade: C+
16. A.J. Terrell, CB, Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are one of the biggest stories of the 2020 season for all of the wrong reasons. While they're blowing big leads in the second half, they're also taking losses off of the field.
Rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell became first player to test positive for COVID-19 during the regular season, which forced him onto the reserve list. That caused him to miss the team's Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears.
Terrell wasn't thriving before he tested positive, either. Opposing quarterbacks have targeted him nine times thus far, completing eight of them for 97 yards and a touchdown for a 148.6 passer rating.
The Falcons are off to a brutal start, but they can only hope Terrell turns his season around upon his return.
Grade: D
17. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Among all of the receivers in this year's draft class, no one has gotten off to a more consistent start than Dallas Cowboys first-round pick CeeDee Lamb.
The Cowboys came into 2020 with plenty of weapons for quarterback Dak Prescott and new head coach Mike McCarthy. Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup were fresh off 1,000-yard seasons, which begged the question of how much Lamb would produce as a rookie. So far, though, he has been getting a healthy dose of targets.
While Lamb has yet to score a touchdown, he's already caught 16 passes for 230 yards, so he's well on his way to a 1,000-yard season. He logged a 100-yard game in the comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, catching six passes for 106 yards.
Lamb is quickly getting comfortable in the Cowboys offense and is establishing a connection with Prescott. Although he wasn't the first receiver taken in this year's draft, he's looking like the best of the bunch so far.
Grade: A
18. Austin Jackson, OT, Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins may still be waiting to roll out No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa, but they've had no problem starting fellow first-round pick Austin Jackson out at left tackle.
Jackson was considered a project of a pick, as his final year of college tape was inconsistent while he recovered from donating bone marrow to his sister. However, both coaches and teammates praised Jackson during training camp as he secured his spot as the team's starting left tackle.
Jackson has shown flashes of his long-term upside during Miami's first three games, but he has also given up some pressure, particularly in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. He fared much better during last week's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which should help with public perception since it came on the national stage.
Jackson won't reach his ceiling overnight, but for a rookie protecting his quarterback's blind side, the former USC Trojans lineman deserves credit for how he's played so far.
Grade: C+
19. Damon Arnette, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Damon Arnette was the second Ohio State cornerback taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. His NFL debut was far from ideal, but Arnette is slowly starting to find his footing with the Las Vegas Raiders.
In Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, Arnette struggled when matched up against Robby Anderson. He allowed a perfect passer rating when Teddy Bridgewater targeted him, per Raiders Wire's Marcus Mosher, and he didn't have any answer on how to slow the passing game down.
However, his coverage has improved over the past few weeks, and that will likely continue to be the case as he gets more comfortable with the playbook. Meanwhile, Arnette's physical play has stood out early on, particularly with some big plays in the Week 2 Monday Night Football win over the New Orleans Saints.
Fans of physical play from defensive backs will love watching Arnette. Even if he isn't perfect yet, there's enough in his play right now for Raiders fans to get excited about.
Grade: C+
20. K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars defense looks a lot different than it did just a couple of seasons ago, but the team is hoping that young players like K'Lavon Chaisson can bring that side of the ball back to its former glory.
Chaisson was an intimidating pass-rusher and edge-setter for the LSU Tigers in 2019, so the Jaguars selected him in the first round hoping for him to take up the same kind of role as a pro. Just a few weeks into his first NFL season, and one that didn't include a preseason, the Jaguars have been content with easing Chaisson into his future role.
Although he has yet to start a game and is only playing limited snaps, he has already registered a sack and a quarterback hit.
With last year's first-round pick Josh Allen providing the team with a go-to pass-rusher, the Jaguars are willing to let Chaisson get more comfortable with the defense before finding assignments that fit well with his style of play. It's not a dream start for the 21-year-old, but the fact that he's already picked up his first NFL sack indicates he should be able to get a few more this year.
For a later first-round pick, that's about what you should be hoping for.
Grade: C+
21. Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Injuries have hampered Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor early in his NFL career. However, he's shown some flashes of a serious vertical threat that could be a real long-term weapon for the Eagles.
Despite suffering a shoulder injury that was expected to sideline him for the start of the regular season, Reagor was ready to go in Week 1. He had only one catch in the loss to the Washington Football Team, but it was a deep bomb downfield for 55 yards that showcased his explosiveness.
Reagor came back in Week 2 with four catches for 41 yards, but a thumb injury has now sidelined the rookie for at least three weeks after the team placed him on injured reserve.
It's unfair to penalize Reagor for getting hurt, so we can only look at his body of work when he's played. The 21-year-old has looked like an ideal eventual replacement for DeSean Jackson as the team's deep-ball threat, and he should be in line for a productive season once he's healthy.
Grade: B+
22. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings offense has been inconsistent to start the 2020 season. Fortunately, first-round pick Justin Jefferson looks like he's ready to step into Stefon Diggs' old role as their big-time playmaker after this past week.
Jefferson got off to a modest start in the first two weeks of the season, catching only five passes for 70 yards, but Week 3 was a different story. He exploded in the loss to the Tennessee Titans with seven catches for 175 yards and a touchdown, including a highlight-reel 71-yard score.
At LSU, Jefferson was one of No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow's favorite weapons, racking up over 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. He was a big-play threat in college, and he showed that again in Week 3.
Jefferson's production will rely on Cousins, who has struggled with consistency this season. But now that Jefferson has established himself as a legitimate weapon opposite of Adam Thielen, Cousins may be able to help the Vikings turn their season around after a sluggish 0-3 start.
Grade: A-
23. Kenneth Murray, LB, Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers took their quarterback of the future in Justin Herbert at No. 6 overall, but they also took who they hope will be the leader in the middle of their defense 17 picks later in linebacker Kenneth Murray.
The Oklahoma standout has been a full-time starter since Week 1, and although he's still finding his footing, he's already making his presence felt. Murray has played at least 83 percent of the defensive snaps in each game, and he has already racked up 23 combined tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection.
However, he's struggling with getting comfortable in pass coverage. He's already given up nine completions on 11 targets, allowing more than 10 yards per completion, and offenses will start seeking to expose him in the passing game if he can't get that corrected.
Learning an entirely new defensive system can be tricky for a rookie, but especially for an inside linebacker who is expected to orchestrate the entire defense. Murray is showing promising flashes, but consistency will be the big goal for him moving forward, particularly in coverage.
Grade: C+
24. Cesar Ruiz, OL, New Orleans Saints
With a pair of intimidating offensive tackles in Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk, the New Orleans Saints looked to solidify the interior of their offensive line by taking Cesar Ruiz at No. 24 overall.
Ruiz didn't play in the Saints' Week 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he played only six snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. But after Andrus Peat suffered an ankle injury against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the rookie came in and played 81 percent of the Saints' offense snaps.
Despite being throw into the fire against a team with strong pass-rushers such as Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith, Ruiz held his own, avoiding any penalties or pressures allowed after reviewing the film from Sunday Night Football.
It looks like Ruiz will continue to play at offensive guard for the near future, as Peat has been diagnosed with a high-ankle injury. If the rookie can avoid any glaring mistakes, the Saints offense should be able to keep playing at a high level despite the absence of Peat.
Grade: B
25. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers have been ravaged by injuries early on, but that hasn't stopped them from getting off to a 2-1 start. No. 25 overall pick Brandon Aiyuk has been an early bright spot, and it looks like he's just getting started.
Aiyuk missed the Niners' Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals with a hamstring injury. He was eased onto the field in Week 2, catching only two passes for 21 yards in the win over the New York Jets.
In Week 3 against the New York Giants, Aiyuk was finally able to carve out a larger role in the offense. Even with backup quarterback Nick Mullens throwing him the ball, Aiyuk ended up catching five passes for 70 yards while adding a 19-yard run on an end-around for his first career touchdown.
While the 49ers deal with the absence of so many star players, Aiyuk looked sharp this past week, and the team will likely keep finding ways to get him more involved to give their offense a boost. Considering how the season started for Aiyuk, he probably couldn't be much happier with how quickly it's picked up.
Grade: B+
26. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers
Many Green Bay Packers fans weren't thrilled when the team traded up to take quarterback Jordan Love at No. 26 overall instead of selecting a playmaker. Instead, the Packers took Aaron Rodgers' potential successor, creating plenty of offseason drama.
Without a preseason, we have yet to see Love in any in-game NFL action, as Rodgers has been playing like someone with a chip on his shoulder. The eight-time Pro Bowler has completed 67 percent of his pass attempts for 887 yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions.
While Rodgers is playing like he has something to prove, he's made it clear that he doesn't harbor any ill will toward Love. Considering the tension Rodgers once had with Brett Favre, it's easy to see why he doesn't want to give Love the same kind of treatment, even if he is eventually in line to take over under center.
It still may be some time before we see Love get any meaningful snaps at quarterback in Green Bay, but as long as Rodgers is under center, Packers fans won't have a problem with that.
Grade: N/A
27. Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks look a lot different on defense than they did during the Legion of Boom era. As head coach Pete Carroll looks to rebuild that side of the ball, linebacker Jordyn Brooks is expected to be part of their long-term plans.
Brooks was productive at Texas Tech last season, racking up 108 total tackles and 20 tackles for loss. He played sparingly for the Seahawks in the first two weeks of the regular season, but he was asked to take on a larger role in place of the injured Bruce Irvin in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Brooks' first career start didn't go as planned, as he reportedly suffered an MCL sprain that is expected to keep him out for a few weeks, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. That's unfortunate, because we've still yet to see what he can do in a full-time role.
Even though Brooks has technically played in all three games, he doesn't have a large enough body of work to judge him quite yet.
Grade: N/A
28. Patrick Queen, LB, Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have been looking for their next star inside linebacker after the departure of C.J. Mosley. While he isn't a top-tier player quite yet, No. 28 overall pick Patrick Queen is showing some flashes that suggest he could be the team's long-term answer at the position.
Queen had a promising NFL debut in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, showing real explosiveness off the snap to make disruptive plays. He finished with eight total tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.
Since that hot start, Queen has cooled off a bit. The rookie linebacker had a particularly rough game this past week against the Kansas City Chiefs, as Patrick Mahomes repeatedly targeted running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire out of the backfield to utilize the mismatch.
To be fair to Queen, most of the Ravens defense struggled against Kansas City's high-powered offense. It's unlikely that Week 1 will be the only game in which he makes splash plays during his rookie season.
Grade: B-
29. Isaiah Wilson, OT, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson's NFL career has gotten off to a rough start.
Wilson, who has yet to play a single snap, was arrested in September for driving under the influence. He has also been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list multiple times, making it difficult for him to get in much practice time.
The Titans used the No. 29 overall pick to take Wilson out of Georgia, but they may be having buyer's remorse for now.
Grade: N/A
30. Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins had three picks in the first round. While cornerback Noah Igbinoghene was hoping to have an immediate impact, so far he's been more of a liability than an asset.
As the son of two Olympic track stars, athleticism hasn't been a question for Igbinoghene, which is likely why the Dolphins took him 30th overall. While athleticism is obviously important for an NFL defensive back, technique and awareness are perhaps even more important, and so far he's struggled there.
He has played significant snaps at cornerback for Miami in every game so far, but according to Pro Football Reference, quarterbacks are posting a 130.8 passer rating when throwing his way.
Going from college to the NFL is difficult for cornerbacks, but you would like to see a little better play out of a first-round pick.
Grade: D+
31. Jeff Gladney, CB, Minnesota Vikings
Cornerback was a priority for the Minnesota Vikings heading into the 2020 NFL draft, and they drafted three players at the position. No. 31 overall pick Jeff Gladney was the rookie cornerback with the highest expectations, but he hasn't had the best start to his NFL career.
The Vikings used Gladney sparingly in their Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but they were forced to give him an expanded role over the past two weeks due to injuries to Mike Hughes and fellow rookie corner Cameron Dantzler.
There's a reason the Vikings didn't trust Gladney with a full-time role right away. He's allowed 10 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets, good for a passer rating of 107.6.
Opposing quarterbacks aren't afraid to throw at Gladney, and until he is able to prove he can lock down his assignments, that will continue to be the case. He still has plenty of time to turn it around, but he has not gotten off to the best start.
Grade: C-
32. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
A running back didn't come off the board until the last pick of the first round. Fortunately for the Kansas City Chiefs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire is already looking like one of the draft's biggest steals.
Edwards-Helaire wasted no time getting the majority of touches among Chiefs running backs after Damien Williams opted out of the season, and he made the most of those in the NFL opener against the Houston Texans. He carried the ball an astounding 25 times, racking up 138 yards and a touchdown.
While the rushing production has dipped a bit these past two weeks, he's become more of a weapon in the passing game. He's caught 11 passes for 102 yards over the last two games, adding yet another wrinkle to Kansas City's almost-unstoppable passing attack.
The Chiefs rookie running back's versatility and contact balance has made him a serious threat with the ball in his hands, and he's already on pace for over 1,800 yards from scrimmage. Considering all of the weapons the Chiefs already have on offense, it's hard to ask for much more from a first-round pick.
Grade: A+