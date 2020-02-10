Tua Tagovailoa Rumors: CT Scan on Hip Injury 'Was as Positive as Possible'

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa underwent a CT scan on his injured hip, and the results were reportedly "as positive as possible," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The NFL draft prospect initially suffered a dislocated hip with a posterior wall fracture before undergoing surgery in November. However, three months later, the fracture has healed, and the hip's "range of motion is good," per Rapoport.

He's expected to be cleared for football activities in another month.

This puts Tagovailoa on track to throw for NFL teams prior to the April 23 draft.

Rapoport reported in January the quarterback could have a personal pro-day for teams in mid-April. Alabama will have its pro day on March 24, but it's unknown if he will be able to participate.

Either way, the results are positive considering the uncertainty immediately following the surgery, which Tagovailoa even admitted was a concern.

"I don't think any of the doctors can tell the foreseeable future," the quarterback said in January, per Albert Breer of The MMQB. "...Everything looks good, but you can't really tell until the 3-month or 4-month mark."

The scan now shows he is on the right track to return to full health.

At his best, Tagovailoa has proved to be as talented as any passer in the country after totaling 7,442 passing yards and 87 passing touchdowns in 32 career games with the Crimson Tide.

Even with his injury, many expect him to go off the board early in the draft. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller predicted the quarterback to be selected No. 5 overall by the Miami Dolphins in his latest mock draft.

A successful practice session prior to the draft could have Tagovailoa going even earlier.