AEW Champion Jon Moxley to Fight Chris Dickinson at Josh Barnett's 'Bloodsport'

Former UFC and New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Josh Barnett announced Friday that AEW World champion Jon Moxley will face Chris Dickinson at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 3 on Oct. 11:

The event, which will take place at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, was originally scheduled for April but had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moxley was supposed to participate in Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 2, which occurred in September 2019, but an elbow infection forced him to pull out of that show, as well as AEW's All Out.

Bloodsport was first held by Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) in 2018 under the name Matt Riddle's Bloodsport. The event taking place in October will be the third to be called Josh Barnett's Bloodsport.

It is a unique event in that every match must end in either submission or knockout, which is meant to make it seem more like a shoot fight than a worked wrestling match.

Bloodsport also tends to involve multiple performers with MMA or shoot fighting backgrounds. Among those who have taken part over the years are Riddle, Barnett, Dan Severn, Tom Lawlor, Minoru Suzuki and Frank Mir.

Moxley will be the star of the show this year because of his status as the reigning AEW World champion and a former WWE champion, but he will be facing a Bloodsport veteran in Dickinson.

Dickinson has been part of each of the three Bloodsport events. He lost to Severn at the first, beat The Butcher at the second and lost to Barnett in the main event of the third.

The 33-year-old Dickinson has competed for many notable wrestling promotions, including Ring of Honor, Evolve, CZW and Chikara.

Going up against someone with the star power and experience of Moxley could be precisely what Dickinson needs to advance his career.

