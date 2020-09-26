TMZ: Michael Jordan Let Travis Scott Film Video at Mansion 'Without Hesitation'

Thibault Camus)/Associated Press

NBA legend Michael Jordan reportedly gave the green light "without hesitation" for rapper Travis Scott to use his Illinois mansion to shoot the music video for the new song, "FRANCHISE."

TMZ Sports reported Saturday that Jordan and Scott have a connection through Nike, with the rapper releasing several Air Jordan colorways as part of his deal with the apparel company.

Scott felt Jordan's house, which is currently for sale, was the perfect backdrop for his new track, so he sought and received approval from basketball's GOAT, per TMZ.

The music video, which features Young Thug & M.I.A., has already received over 5.6 million views on YouTube as of Saturday morning since its release Thursday.

Much of the imagery used in the video leaves no doubt who owns the house, with a large No. 23 on the gate and a basketball court with MJ's Jumpman logo and his kids' names around it.

TMZ previously noted the asking price for the mansion is a whopping $14.855 million.