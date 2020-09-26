NBA Playoffs 2020: Remaining Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Conference Finals

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics weren't going to go out without a fight. And although they are still down in the Eastern Conference Finals, they moved one step closer to a notable comeback Friday night.

Boston notched a 121-108 win over the Miami Heat in Game 4, cutting its deficit to 3-2. The Celtics will look to knot the series at three and force a winner-take-all Game 7 when the teams return to the court at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World on Sunday night.

Miami is now 11-3 this postseason, and this is the first time it has lost two games in a series this postseason after sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the first round and defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in five games in the second round.

In the Western Conference Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers hold a 3-1 lead over the Denver Nuggets. While the Lakers are one win away from advancing, the Nuggets overcame a 3-1 deficit in each of their first two series this postseason, so this situation is nothing new to them.

Here's everything you need to know heading into the rest of the conference finals round.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Upcoming Playoff Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 26

Game 5: No. 3 Denver Nuggets at No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Sunday, Sept. 27

Game 6: No. 3 Boston Celtics at No. 5 Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Monday, Sept. 28

Game 6 (if necessary): No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers at No. 3 Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m. ET, TNT

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Game 7 (if necessary): No. 3 Denver Nuggets at No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers, TBD, TNT

A date and time for a potential Game 7 between the Celtics and Heat is still TBD.

NBA Title Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -330 (bet $330 to win $100)

Miami Heat: +440 (bet $100 to win $440)

Boston Celtics: +800

Denver Nuggets: +3600

Odds obtained via FanDuel.

Conference Finals Predictions

Heat Bounce Back, Win Game 6 to Advance

Miami losses have been rare this postseason. But after opening the playoffs with 10 wins in 11 games, the Heat have dropped two of their past three to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. Could a Boston comeback be on the way to end Miami's impressive postseason run as a No. 5 seed?

It's possible, but it still seems unlikely. The Heat have played well all postseason, and they have just been a bit cold of late, especially from behind the arc. In Friday's Game 5, Miami went 7-of-36 on three-pointers. Yet it still had six players score double-digit points, including 23 from point guard Goran Dragic and shooting guard Duncan Robinson.

If the Heat can return to being efficient from long range, this series should turn back in their favor.

"It's certainly not going to be easy," Robinson said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "We've got to band together to do difficult things."

That's exactly what Miami will do as it bounces back to win Game 6 and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014. The Heat have a balanced lineup, and all it will take is for a few of their players to get hot for them to rebound from Friday's loss.

Expect Miami to end this series Sunday night in another close, competitive game.

Lakers Win Game 5 to Make Finals

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Lakers aren't the Utah Jazz or the Los Angeles Clippers. They are going to be a much more difficult team for the Nuggets to try to overturn a 3-1 deficit against. In fact, Denver's Game 3 win may end up being the only victory it gets in the Western Conference Finals.

What, exactly, is different about Los Angeles? Well, for one, it has LeBron James, one of the greatest playoff competitors of all time. And after his streak of consecutive NBA Finals appearance ended last year at eight, it appears the 35-year-old is motivated to get back.

"It's winning time, and I don't have a chance or time to be feeling tired," James said after Game 4, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "I'm tired now. That's when I'm tired. When it's zeros on the clock. That's when I'm tired. I'm not tired during the game."

In Thursday's win, James and Anthony Davis combined for 60 points. The Lakers have been the best team in the Western Conference all season, and their star duo is a large reason for that. They will also be the reason why they will win Saturday's Game 5 and get Los Angeles to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

James and Davis are doing it all for the Lakers. Los Angeles had 12 offensive rebounds and 25 second-chance points in Game 4. James also shut down Denver guard Jamal Murray late, using his defense to help seal the win and improve the Lakers' playoff record to 11-3.

When the pressure is on, James typically delivers. Don't expect him to allow the Nuggets to get back into this series.