NASCAR at Las Vegas 2020: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Drivers

The second stage of the NASCAR Cup Series postseason begins Sunday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kevin Harvick, who won two of the three races in the round of 16, comes into the round of 12 in first place.

Sunday's South Point 400 may be more competitive than previous races at Las Vegas because of the challenges that lie ahead. After Las Vegas, the NASCAR playoffs head to the unpredictable Talladega Superspeedway and the road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Harvick begins the race on the pole, with Kyle Busch next to him on the front row. Joey Logano, who won the season's first event at Las Vegas, starts in fifth.

South Point 400 Information

Date: Sunday, September 27

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBCSports.com and NBC Sports app

Starting Lineup

Odds

Kevin Harvick: +450 (bet $100 to win $450)

Martin Truex Jr.: +500

Brad Keselowski: +600

Joey Logano: +650

Denny Hamlin: +750

Kyle Busch: +900

Chase Elliott: +900

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview

Even though Harvick has won only one of the past seven Las Vegas races, he has to be viewed as Sunday's favorite because of his season-long form. The No. 4 car driver took first in three of the past five races, including Sept. 19's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Harvick now holds a three-race advantage on Denny Hamlin for most wins (nine) during the 2020 season. And Hamlin may struggle to keep pace with Harvick in that category Sunday since he has never won in Nevada.

Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano, who respectively sit third and fourth behind Harvick and Hamlin, have been the most successful set of teammates at Las Vegas recently.

The Team Penske drivers have won three of the past four Las Vegas events, with Logano taking the past two early-season races. Logano led 54 of the 267 laps during the Pennzoil 400. Keselowski landed in seventh in that race.

In fact, the Penske competitors were two of four drivers still alive in the NASCAR postseason to finish in the top 10 in February. Austin Dillon and Harvick were the others. Six of the racers who started in the top 10 in that race finished outside of the those places, including Kyle Busch, who began that competition on the pole.

Busch is one of a few drivers that either need a win in the next three races to clinch a spot in the final eight or a handful of high positions to avoid the cut. Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer and and Kurt Busch are the others on the outside looking in at the top eight playoff spots.

A move into the top eight is possible, as Dillon proved in the first postseason stage by surging up to eighth place. Since Dillon took fourth at Las Vegas in February and had a pair of top-five finishes in the round of 16, he should be considered a dark horse to win and could be worth backing at +4000.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Racing Reference.