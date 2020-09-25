Athens High School Officially Unveils Joe Burrow Stadium for Bengals QB

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Joe Burrow Stadium is officially open for business.

No, the Cincinnati Bengals didn't rename their field for their rookie franchise quarterback, but Athens (Ohio) High School—where Burrow played before college—has gone ahead and honored its alum with a name change.

Burrow was a star at Athens long before he took over the national spotlight. In three seasons, he led the Bulldogs to seven playoff wins (three straight appearances) while passing for 11,416 yards and 157 touchdowns. He added another 2,067 yard and 27 touchdowns on the ground for good measure.

The vote to change the name of Athens High School Football Stadium to Joe Burrow Stadium received unanimous support from the Athens City School Board last December.