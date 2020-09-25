John Calipari Says Kentucky Won't Play Louisville Game at Neutral Site

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari isn't budging on his team's agreement to play a home-and-home series with their in-state rival.

Following recent comments from Louisville coach Chris Mack about potentially playing the Wildcats-Cardinals game at a neutral location this year, Calipari released a statement pushing back on the idea and reiterating his expectation for U of L to return to Lexington next season.

"Chris and I have talked and he expressed his concerns," Calipari said. "While I understand the difficulty and the complications created by the pandemic, we are prepared to come to Louisville to play this season under the previously agreed upon terms, and we fully expect Louisville to honor the agreement with a return game to Rupp Arena next season."

