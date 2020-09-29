MLB Playoff Power Rankings: Curtis Granderson Ranks Every 2020 Postseason Team

0 of 16

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The World Series winner will be playing a ton of games in 30 days, and the fast-paced nature of these playoffs puts a greater emphasis on managerial decisions and roster construction.

Managers typically have off days built in to postseason series that allow them to use their best starters on short rest. This year, though, there could be more chances for the players typically at the back end of the roster to get in games and make an impact.

Thinking about that as we get set for AL Wild Card Games on Tuesday, here's how the 16-team field stacks up.

This is a first-person account from Curtis Granderson as told to Bleacher Report's Adam Wells.