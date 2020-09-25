James Robinson's Updated Jaguars Fantasy Outlook After 2 TDs vs. Dolphins

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson amassed 129 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in his team's 31-13 home loss to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday.

Given his excellent performance, it's worth taking a look at Robinson's fantasy football prospects moving forward.

Robinson has been one of the NFL's most pleasant surprises through Jacksonville's three games. The undrafted running back out of Illinois State has 339 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.

His 113 scrimmage yards per game ranks 10th in the league, ahead of backs such as the Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry, the Kansas City Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire and the Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb.

Robinson has totaled at least 17 touches in each of his first three games. He's averaging 4.9 rushing yards per carry and has all three of his TDs on the ground.

Expect the rookie to be the Jags' unquestioned top back moving forward. Quarterback Gardner Minshew II is second on the team in rushes, and wideout Laviska Shenault Jr. is third.

Running back Chris Thompson is fourth with just four carries through three weeks, which should explain all you need to know about how positively the Jags view Robinson's place in the backfield.

The most encouraging fantasy-related aspect from Robinson's Week 3 performance was his work in the passing game: The 22-year-old caught six passes on six targets for 83 passing yards.

The Jags were forced to all but abandon the run after being behind nearly all game, so Robinson's pass-catching stats are a bit inflated. He caught just four passes on five targets through his first two games.

However, the Jags clearly view Robinson as an asset out of the backfield. Thompson, who largely succeeded as a pass-catching back for the Washington Football Team prior to his arrival in Jacksonville, figured to be the team's passing-down option. That hasn't consistently been the case, though, and Robinson should see more work there moving forward.

His work after the catch was also encouraging, with Pro Football Focus providing these statistics:

ESPN's Mike Clay provided his endorsement:

At this juncture, Robinson should be rostered in all fantasy leagues. If he's on the waiver wire, he's a must-add.

He's also a must-start as a clear-cut RB2 moving forward.