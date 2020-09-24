Joel Embiid, Anne De Paula Announce Birth of Son Arthur Elijah De Paula Embiid

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Joel Embiid and Anne De Paula announced the birth of Arthur Elijah De Paula Embiid on Thursday.

"We are so blessed and fortunate to welcome our little boy in this family," Embiid wrote on Instagram. "First of 11 or more? Trying to convince her but I'm not winning so far. I'm just trying to build a soccer team but for real I'm so excited for the future and my life has a new meaning. Kudos to @annedepaula_ for being so strong and giving me the Greatest Gift our life can offer #GodisGood"

The choice of the name Arthur is notable.

Paul Hurdick of NBC Sports Philadelphia noted Embiid's brother, who died at the age of 13 in Cameroon in 2014, was named Arthur. His brother's death came just months after the Philadelphia 76ers selected Embiid with the No. 3 pick of the 2014 NBA draft.

The big man has remained on the 76ers for his entire career to this point and now has a son to go with his two All-NBA selections and three All-Star appearances.