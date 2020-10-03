Preakness Start Time 2020: NBC TV Schedule, Live-Stream Info and Picks

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Authentic pulled off the upset over Tiz the Law at the Kentucky Derby in September.

Now the Bob Baffert-trained colt will have to perform as the one to beat. Authentic is listed as a 9-5 favorite for the Preakness, which will be the third and final race of this year's odd Triple Crown season.

Baffert, who has won six times at the Kentucky Derby, was already raring to go for the Preakness not long after Authentic's victory.

"What I'm going to do is leave him in Kentucky, and we'll just run him from here, take him to the Preakness and take another shot at Tiz The Law—and if he's doing well we'll take him and Thousand Words, give him another try," Baffert told reporters.

Watch: NBC at 4:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBCSports.com

Post Positions, Odds

1. Excession: 30-1

2. Mr. Big News: 12-1

3. Art Collector: 5-2

4. Swiss Skydiver: 6-1

5. Thousand Words: 6-1

6. Jesus' Team: 30-1

7. Ny Traffic: 15-1

8. Max Player: 15-1

9. Authentic: 9-5

10. Pneumatic: 20-1

11. Liveyourbeastlife: 30-1

Odds according to Preakness Stakes



Baffert's wish to have another chance at prevailing over Tiz the Law didn't come to fruition, as the Belmont Stakes winner wasn't entered in the Preakness, with trainer Barclay Tagg instead having an eye on the Breeders' Cup Classic in November.

It's still a solid field for the final Triple Crown race of 2020. Art Collector, Swiss Skydiver and Thousand Words all arrive at Pimlico Race Course with legitimate chances to pull the upset, and there are a couple dangerous long shots as well.

Predictions

1. Authentic

2. Art Collector

3. Pneumatic

Regardless of which horse comes out on top, the race should go down to the wire to provide an entertaining finish to an extraordinary Triple Crown campaign.