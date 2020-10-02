Most Intriguing Storylines to Track on Road to WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

1 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Arguably, the most interesting thing happening in WWE right now isn't even a storyline, it's the opportunity to give us new storylines.

Nearly all of 2020 and much of 2019 has consisted of the company dragging every feud out far too long. It seems ideas follow one of two paths: They are either abandoned before they get started or WWE refuses to do something different.

Nearly every week has consisted of Bayley vs. Nikki Cross, Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits, The Hurt Business against Apollo Crews and his friends, and so on. It's time for something—anything—that feels fresh.

The WWE draft is always interesting because it offers the chance to shake things up. Even if it doesn't break the company's habit of repetition and we find that the post-draft feuds become the ones on repeat, it at least gives us temporary respite.

It's always intriguing to see how WWE manages to mess up balancing the rosters, though. Each year, it refuses to properly plan out the trades and winds up with Raw and SmackDown being horribly disjointed until things smooth out after a month or so.

This draft may not directly influence Hell in a Cell as it could cause chaos for the card. But we won't know for sure until its first night on October 9.