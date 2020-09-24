Heat's Tyler Herro Has NBA's Top-Selling Jersey After 37-Point Game vs. Celtics

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro is quickly becoming a fan favorite during his incredible playoff run.

The guard scored 37 points off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Boston Celtics to give his team a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. On Thursday, he had the highest-selling jersey in the league:

Herro exceeded expectations as the No. 13 pick in the 2019 draft, averaging 13.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game during the regular season. He has been even better in the playoffs, averaging 16.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

He has hit double-digit scoring in every game of the postseason and has been a key part of the Heat's surprising run, earning high praise in the process from fans and teammates alike.

"Not too many people get an opportunity to make it this far in the playoffs and to be in a game like this," teammate Jimmy Butler said Wednesday, per Nick Friedell of ESPN. "But for him, it's another day at the office. I think it makes all of us smile.

At just 20 years old, Herro could have many more big playoff games ahead of him.