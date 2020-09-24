'Fire Adam Gase' Protest Organized After Jets' 0-2 Start to Season

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Members of the New York Jets' fanbase are planning to gather outside the team facilities in New Jersey on Thursday afternoon for a "Fire Adam Gase Protest."

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News passed along the details of the event, which would come as stadiums around the league have banned or limited fan attendance amid the coronavirus pandemic:

A social media post rallying fans to attend the protest did ask attendees to wear masks and remain socially distant.

The Jets are off to an 0-2 start after losses to the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers by a combined score of 58-30. It's dropped Gase's record with the organization to 7-11 after he was hired in January 2019.

"I'm pissed off right now," Gase told reporters Sunday. "That s--t is no fun, going out there and getting your ass beat."

The disappointment is magnified because Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots was supposed to open up the AFC East race for the first time in essentially two decades. Instead the Jets are already lagging behind the Bills and the Cam Newton-led Pats.

New York safety Bradley McDougald questioned whether the team's lethargic practice pace was a factor on game day, but Gase said he hasn't "necessarily felt that."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Everybody has a different feel for how practice goes," the Jets coach said. "We are heading into Week 3 here, if that's the feeling that they have, I mean we have the chance to really kind of ramp it up and make sure we're doing what we need to do in individual and pick up the tempo."

Regardless of the reason, the Jets are at early risk of falling behind in the playoff race ahead of Sunday's road game against the Indianapolis Colts, and another loss or two could land Gase on the hot seat.

It sounds like some fans are already prepared to hand him that distinction.