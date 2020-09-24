Adam Gase Says Jets Are 'Down to Whoever Has a Pulse' After Injuries

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

As the injury-plagued New York Jets head to Indianapolis in Week 3, head coach Adam Gase says his team must rely on all available players in an effort to find its first win of the year.

"We're down to whoever has a pulse ... whoever's available," Gase told reporters Thursday.

Per the Indianapolis Star, four Jets players did not practice this week, including wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who missed Week 2 with a hamstring injury after collecting seven of 13 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. Fellow wideout Breshad Perriman was also held out midweek with a sprained ankle.

Seven Jets were limited in their participation on both sides of the ball, including offensive linemen Mekhi Becton and George Fant and defensive backs Ashtyn Davis and Nate Hairston. Running backs Kalen Ballage and La'Mical Perine were also limited, a bad sign with Le'Veon Bell on injured reserve until at least next week.

Chris Hogan, who has seven receptions for 75 yards after signing a one-year deal with New York this offseason, was limited with a rib injury suffered in Week 2, but NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the former Patriot did not break any bones and should be "OK" moving forward.

Even with Hogan, the Jets have only three wide receivers heading into Week 3. They will also rely on Braxton Berrios, who scored a touchdown while grabbing six passes for 59 yards last week, and Josh Malone, who was signed from the practice squad this week after appearing in both games this season.

Indianapolis won't field a perfectly healthy team either. Running back Marlon Mack and safety Malik Hooker are done for the year, and wide receiver Parris Campbell is recovering from an MCL/PCL injury and will be out until at least Week 6.